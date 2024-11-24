The Miami Heat host the Dallas Mavericks Sunday evening in the hopes of winning two straight, but there has been a question regarding the status of their top player. Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as “questionable” for the contest against Dallas as he missed Saturday's practice with an illness.

Butler is coming off a great game against the Philadelphia 76ers last Monday, where he scored 30 points on eight for 12 shooting, including making all 13 of his free throws, to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. He had already missed four games before Monday with an ankle injury and now has a “head illness,” as the injury report states.

Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury and his playing status vs. the Mavericks.

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Mavericks

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, he reports that Butler will play Sunday against the Mavericks despite dealing with an illness that held him out of practice Saturday. It's aiming in the direction that the Heat will be fully healthy Sunday as they were also dealing with injuries to Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr., but both have labels that point to them playing.

Butler is trying to change the narrative of being available for his team, as he hasn't played more than 64 games with the franchise since his arrival in 2019. He would admit after the Heat beat the 76ers that he was “a little tired” after the game but felt great.

“I feel great right now, a little tired, a little out of shape maybe, but I got a couple days to get back into that,” Butler said. “I'm glad I get to hoop again and compete with my guys. This guy right here (Herro) has been holding it down for us these first couple of games. And I just want to be there to help, you know, make it easy for him a little bit. And I think we are always trying to get into a rhythm and win a couple in a row.”

Erik Spoelstra on how Jimmy Butler impacts the Heat

However, there is no doubt that Butler impacts the game on every level, as head coach Erik Spoelstra explains in detail.

“We know what the expectation is when he's healthy,” Spoelstra said. “And we saw that in the first quarter, he really set the tone by imposing his physical will on the game, but also just his savviness to be able to control the game in that second quarter…but he also appreciates how deep this team that if he comes out, he knows that we have a lot of guys that can keep the momentum going, and he likes that. And I think our team is in a place that will get a better understanding of that and a better appreciation as the season goes on.”

“When Jimmy feels good physically and fresh, he's going to get to the free throw line,” Spoelstra continued. “He's going to create collisions, he's not flopping; he's putting his head down, and he's creating some action. But he's also able to do it with the poise and savviness, and experience to make the right play. So we'll keep him as physically youthful as we possibly can for the rest of the year and utilize our depth to do that.”

At any rate, Butler is currently averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Miami is currently 6-7, which puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference as they look to build off their win Monday after a week break and beat Dallas.