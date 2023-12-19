With his suspension finally lifted, Ja Morant is ready to get back out on the court with the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant has not played in a game for the Memphis Grizzlies since April 28 of last season. Suspended for the first 25 games this year for multiple instances of flashing a firearm on a live video, Morant is prepared to make his return to the court. The Grizzlies currently find themselves 6-19 on the season through 25 games, a spot they did not imagine they would be in without their star guard. A lot of work now lies ahead of Memphis in order to just become relevant again in the Western Conference. In order to do so, they will need Morant healthy and locked in for the long journey ahead. Set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, everyone is wondering: Is Ja Morant playing vs. the Pelicans?

Ja Morant's suspension status

As of December 19, Ja Morant's suspension is officially over. Working hard to stay in shape behind the scenes and be ready for this moment, all signs point towards Morant taking the court for the first time this season on Tuesday night when the Grizzlies look to capture a road win against the Pelicans.

Although he is back and set to make his season debut, Morant continues to work on his character and build himself up every day. The young star understands that the work is not done yet and Morant is just trying to regain the trust he lost with NBA fans around the world for his wrongdoings.

“Obviously, I am not on the floor and obviously nobody likes losing. Our job is to go out there and get a win,” Morant told reporters on Friday. “I take full responsibility of that even though I am not on the floor. The decisions I made did not allow me to be out there and go to battle with my team.”

Morant has been through a lot over the last few months and now, he is able to get back out on the court with his teammates in order to try and salvage the remainder of the season.

The Grizzlies are currently 13 games below .500 on the year, a position Morant has never really been in through the early portion of his career. Memphis has grown every season with Ja as the face of their franchise and recorded back-to-back 50-win seasons prior to the 2023-24 season. The expectations for this organization are to make the playoffs and contend at the highest level possible, which is why Morant's return is significant.

So, when it comes to the question of if Ja Morant is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is yes. It is unknown at this time if head coach Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies will have a minutes restriction on Morant in his first game back.