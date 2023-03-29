A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jalen Brunson has been out of commission for the New York Knicks for two straight games now. The 26-year-old is now in danger of missing his third straight contest on Wednesday when the Knicks host the Miami Heat in Madison Square Garden. As such, the fans want to know: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Heat?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Heat

The Knicks have Brunson listed as questionable to play due to a right hand injury. He is currently dealing with a sprained right hand, which is the same injury that has kept him out for his team’s last two games. The questionable tag isn’t good, and it’s very much possible that Brunson is headed for a night off again on Wednesday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other injury news, Derrick Rose is also questionable to play for New York due to a non-COVID illness. Duane Washington Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries are both out. As for the Heat, Jimmy Butler has been tagged as probable to play, while Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent remain questionable. Nikola Jovic won’t be able to play due to a back injury.

The Knicks, who are currently fifth in the East, enter Wednesday’s bout with a three-game advantage over the Heat. Miami, on the other hand, is at seventh, and is looking to move up in the standings in order to avoid having to go through the Play-In tournament to secure a playoff berth.

Now, with regard to the question Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is probably not.