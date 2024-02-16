The first two episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm have teased a political storyline for Larry David -- could he be running for president?

Now that the first two episodes of HBO's final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm have aired, it's time to start formulating theories about where the classic Larry David show could be headed in its final season.

The show has been a pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty big deal to fans, critics and the network over its 12 season run, so there's a sense the overarching storyline for this season carries some added weight or gravitas.

In past seasons, Larry David's antics have mirrored something zeitgeist-y going on in pop culture at the time. Such was the case in season 4, when Larry was cast as one of the leads in The Producers, only to find out it was a stunt casting by Mel Brooks designed to make the phenomenally successful Broadway show finally tank so Brooks wouldn't have to oversee it anymore (in a wonderful bit of art-imitating-life-imitating-art).

In season 11, Larry gets tied up with the famous whistleblower and former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Alexander Vindman, whose real life whistleblowing of Donald Trump led to the former president's first impeachment.

Now it seems the current and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm may be going even deeper down the political rabbit hole. In the first two episodes of season 12, Larry has become a cause celeb of the left wing, and Georgia democrats in particular, for inadvertently breaking the law disallowing anyone to pass out water bottles to poll goers standing in line waiting to vote.

The second episode built to some fun callbacks to the nauseating hair dye that infamously dripped down Rudy Giuliani's face during the disgraced Trump lawyer's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Therefore, the question has to be asked — is Curb Your Enthusiasm building to Larry David running for President of the United States in its final season?

Curb undoubtedly has to end on a high note, and something tells me it's not going to be with a criminal trial featuring all the people Larry David has wronged over the course of the series reappearing in cameo roles to testify (we know how well that worked out for Seinfeld).

Then again, Jerry Seinfeld did promise recently in a standup set that the subpar Seinfeld series finale would be readdressed soon in some way. That very well could mean on the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm — though Larry David did already have some nice Seinfeld closure with the season 7 faux-reunion special heavily featuring the Seinfeld cast.

Perhaps a run at the presidency and a big scrutinized trial winking at the Seinfeld finale are in the cards?

The semi-fictionalized Larry David character he plays on Curb Your Enthusiasm certainly feels like an alienating-enough, Trump-like figure of the left, and it stands to reason he could be gearing up for a presidential run against Trump as the culmination of the series.

And with Trump facing a plethora of criminal and civil trials and federal and state indictments, it's also possible that David may endure similar legal troubles from his detractors on the right — if violating the Georgia election law doesn't stick, maybe Republicans will find a way to prosecute his subpar Seinfeld finale perhaps?

One thing that is certain is that the show has something up its sleeve and is building to a big finale — but just what it is might not be clear until we can give Larry David one of those penetrating stare downs he's so found of doling out on his Curb Your Enthusiasm colleagues.