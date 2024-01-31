At the premiere for Curb Your Enthusiasm's final season, Larry David took the opportunity to get in a dig at Aaron Rodgers.

Beloved curmudgeon comedy icon and known New York sports fan Larry David was the latest high profile comedian to throw some shade at the Jets' Aaron Rodgers, who's becoming an increasingly easy target.

David was speaking at the premiere for his HBO hit Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th and final season, which begins airing on Sunday. In presenting the show to the audience, David joked about his next act in life now that the series is over, according to Deadline.

He used the opportunity to take a clear dig at Rodgers, explaining in his signature deadpan style that he was thinking of taking some Ayahuasca. “I’m going to go in a dark room [and] I’m gonna blow my f—ing mind,” David joked. “I can’t wait to do that. That’s gonna be amazing.”

Rodgers' fondness for participating in these types of Ayahuasca darkness retreats in the offseason has been well documented.

David wasn't done there, also listing a slew of other post-Curb ambitions. “Hey, don’t worry about me. I got plenty to do,” David insisted.

“First of all, I love to travel. You all know that. I’m a world traveler. I love packing and unpacking, tipping everybody. I come across having a medical emergency in a foreign country where they don’t speak English — that’s the greatest,” David sarcastically quipped.

Specifically, David said he’s “thinking about [traveling to] Antarctica,” since he's been “hearing a lot of things about Antarctica — good things. Get that boat. I’ll go down there. They got the penguins, I love the penguins,” sounding quite a bit like his George Steinbrenner character he used to voice on Seinfeld who would go off on similar tangents.

“And now that the show is over,” David continued, “I’ll have a lot more time to accomplish a few things that needed to be done. I might get that stool test that I’ve been putting off.”

So there you have it, Aaron Rodgers. You're up there with a stool test in Larry David‘s mind. And that seems pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty appropriate these days.