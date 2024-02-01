Larry David couldn't resist picking a fight with Elmo and his muppet dad Louie live on national TV during the Today Show Thursday.

Elmo and Larry David might seem as different as night and day, but they have both been heavily in the news this week — David for the publicity rounds he's making ahead of the premiere this Sunday of his last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Elmo for a much-discussed social media post the muppet made that generated quite an outpouring of feels. Now, both Elmo and Larry David are in the news together for a viral moment they had on the Today Show on Thursday morning.

Elmo and his muppet father Louie were in the studio to discuss the importance of emotional wellbeing, following the viral reaction to Elmo's social media post from Monday in which he asked his followers “how is everybody doing?” The responses got very real very fast, as users bared all to Elmo and opened up about their dark and fragile emotional states as well as their thoughts on the state of the world.

This sparked a surprisingly poignant online discussion and weigh-ins from celebrities far and wide, even President Biden himself, about the importance of self-care, mental health and emotional well-being.

So leave it to Larry David to put a damper on those positive vibes by running up to Elmo and Louie just after their segment, smush Elmo's face on live television, pretend to punch Louie, and then slink off, smirking to himself.

David of course plays a notoriously un-well-adjusted version of himself on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, so it's no surprise he'd want to rain on the parade of everyone's favorite upbeat red, furry muppet.

David is also prone to being yelled at on Curb in response to his childish antics, and the Today Show hosts did not disappoint in their reactions to the incident.

“Larry, you've gone too far this time,” Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie tells David.

“Yes, Larry!” chimed in Hoda Kotb.

“Somebody had to do it!” David responded, sounding right out of a fight scene from Curb.

“Is anybody really surprised?” questioned weatherman Al Roker.

Elmo and Louie for their part did a predictably good job dealing with their emotions and taking the incident in stride.

“Mr. Larry, Elmo liked you before!” Elmo lamented.

Louie saw the scene as a teachable moment, stressing “Ask permission before you touch people, Larry.”

Then, hitting the theme of the week, Elmo recomposed himself and told David, “Get back on the couch and let's talk about how you feel.”

Unsurprisingly, Larry David didn't take Elmo up on his offer. Later, during David's interview segment, Guthrie and Kotb urged David to say sorry to the Sesame Street fan favorite, and make the apology from the heart.

“From where?” David asked jokingly, pretending not to be familiar with this organ. He then mustered a half-assed apology as only Larry David can.

“Elmo accepts your apology, Larry,” Elmo sweetly replied, never one to hold a grudge.

All in all, it was a good bit of laughter after a trying emotional week for Elmo and his friends. Hopefully Larry David will think twice before messing with a beloved muppet in the future, but something tells me he's pret-ty, pret-ty bad at learning lessons.