By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are extremely shorthanded right now as they continue to deal with a myriad of injuries to a handful of key players on the roster. Be that as it may, LeBron James and Co. were still able to pull off a 130-114 blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. LA is slated to play again on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, so the big question now on a second night of a back-to-back set is this: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Kings?

LeBron James injury status vs. Kings

Given the heavy workload he has been carrying over the past few weeks, it isn’t at all surprising that LeBron has constantly popped up on the Lakers’ injury report. This is the case again for Saturday’s tilt against the Kings, with the four-time NBA champ being tagged as questionable with soreness in his left ankle.

The questionable tag means that there is a big chance that LeBron is sidelined for Saturday’s matchup. Then again, James has been able to take the court on more than a few occasions this season despite being listed as questionable. The fact that the Lakers are playing on a second straight night, however, significantly reduces LeBron’s chances of playing.

Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves are all still out for the Lakers. Troy Brown Jr. has been listed as questionable, while Russell Westbrook and Damian Jones are both probable.