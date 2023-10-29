The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football and it should be a fun matchup. However, Detroit could be without superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

As it turns out, St. Brown is officially questionable for Monday night's contest, per Adam Schefter at ESPN. The star wideout is currently dealing with an illness.

“Lions have added WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to their injury report as questionable for Monday night vs the Raiders due to an illness.”

A flu bug might be flying around the NFL right now, as St. Brown is not the only player coming down with a sickness. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also was listed as questionable with an illness, but he's set to play against the Denver Broncos.

Maybe the Lions can get that same kind of luck. They'll need it as the offense is electric with Amon-Ra St. Brown in the lineup. So far on the year, St. Brown has racked up 557 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The good news is that Detroit doesn't play until Monday. This gives St. Brown an extra day to rest and recover from his illness. Even so, the Lions will monitor their stud wide receiver closely. They likely won't make his status clear until Monday afternoon.

If St. Brown can't play, then we should expect to see Jameson Williams step up as the top wide receiver on the depth chart. Meanwhile, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta should be heavily involved in the passing game yet again.

Running back David Montgomery is already ruled out, putting the Lions in a tough spot for Monday night.