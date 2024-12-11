After a dominant 10-2 start to the 2024-25 season, the Golden State Warriors have been looking to find their footing as of late. A recent 114-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves has moved the Warriors to 14-9 on the season ahead of a very important NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup with a familiar foe — The Houston Rockets. With a trip to Las Vegas on the line, the Warriors will need everyone healthy for this battle, yet Andrew Wiggins finds himself on the injury report.

Over the last few games, Wiggins has been dealing with an ankle issue. Although he played 19 minutes in the team's 107-90 loss to the Timberwolves on Nov. 6, Wiggins did not play in the team's recent win. This has cast a level of doubt on the Warriors forward's availability for Wednesday.

As a result of landing on the injury report once again, Warriors fans are left asking the question, “Is Andrew Wiggins playing in the NBA Cup on Wednesday against the Rockets?”

Andrew Wiggins latest injury update vs. Rockets

In addition to dealing with a recent ankle injury, Wiggins has also battled through some back problems during the early portion of the 2024-25 season. This latest ankle ailment, which is being labeled by the Warriors as a right ankle impingement, has Wiggins questionable to play in Wednesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinal game against Houston.

On Wednesday morning, Anthony Slater of The Athletic stated on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that Wiggins' status won't be determined until close to 60 minutes before tip-off, but it does appear as if he is trending in a positive direction.

While he has been forced to miss some time due to injuries, Wiggins has played in a total of 20 games this season for Golden State, all of which he started. The former first-overall pick is averaging 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game this season while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 42.7 percent from three-point range.

Over his last 10 games, Wiggins is averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from three-point range. His best performance of the season came during this span of games, as Wiggins dropped a season-high 30 points with three made triples in an NBA Cup group stage victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Next to Stephen Curry, Wiggins has proven to be capable of taking on No. 2 scoring opportunities. Finding consistent offensive play next to Curry has been Golden State's biggest challenge, which is why Wiggins' availability and health is so vital.

Due to Moses Moody already being ruled out for this game due to a knee injury, the Warriors would turn to Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III to fill Wiggins' minutes should he miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

So, when it comes to the question of, “Is Andrew Wiggins playing in Wednesday night's NBA Cup thriller against the Rockets,” there is still no clarity on his status. It is safe to assume that Wiggins will be a game-time decision for the Warriors.