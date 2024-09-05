ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for another UFC Fight Night betting prediction and pick as we turn our attention towards this next Preliminary bout taking place in the Featherweight (145) Division. FactoryX product Isaac Dulgarian will take on New England Cartel’s Brendon Marotte in a can’t-miss scrap midway through this card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dulgarian-Marotte prediction and pick.

Isaac Dulgarian (6-1) has gone 1-1 through his first two UFC appearances since 2023. He took out Francis Marshall in blistering first-round fashion during his debut and immediately made an impression. His last bout was a close split decision loss to Christian Rodriguez and he’ll be looking to continue his attack on the rest of the division. Dulgarian stands 5’7″ with a 71-inch reach.

Brendon Marotte (8-2) is still searching for his first UFC win following a loss to Terrance McKinney in his debut bout. He made the debut on short notice and was a massive betting underdog, so it wasn’t surprising to see him lost to an opponent of his caliber. Following an injury ahead of his fight with Mohammad Yahya, he’ll now make his return as yet another massive betting underodg. Marotte stands 5’9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 97 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 97 Odds: Isaac Dulgarian-Brendon Marotte Odds

Isaac Dulgarian: -2400

Brendon Marotte: +1200

Over 1.5 rounds: +260

Under 1.5 rounds: -360

Why Isaac Dulgarian Will Win

Isaac Dulgarian only has seven professional fights under his record, but his feel for the fight game is indicative of a fighter wise beyond his years. He has a great feel for aggresively striking against opponents and limiting the damage done on himself. He turned in a blistering knockout over Francis Marshall in his debut and we got the first taste of what he’s capable of doing on the feet if he finds his striking flow. Dulgarian has also yet to be finished in his pro stint and his most recent loss could have easily swung in his direction. Expect him to be very determined in getting that victory back onto his record.

Dulgarian will come into this fight as the biggest betting favorite on the card, but given his relative inexperience against top-flight competition, he’ll have to remain diligent against a tough striker like Marotte. Still, Dulgarian stood toe-t0-toe with a phenomenal striker like Christian Rodriguez and he’s shown a very accelarated skillset in his short time fighting. If he’s able to establish his jab and start popping it early, we should see his kicking and striking game open up as he fights with all the technical advantages here.

Why Brendon Marotte Will Win

Brendon Marotte will be making yet another appearance as the big betting underdog, but that hasn’t deterred him from continuing his journey and constantly taking challenges inside the octagon. It could be that he’s cut from the cloth of the New England Cartel and sees valuable training time against UFC veterans like Rob Font and Calvin Kattar on a daily basis. He’s got an extremely tough chin and given the training within his gym, he is constantly working on his boxing hands and getting combinations off in succession. He was a bit too aggressive during his debut and fell victim to a brawl, but he’ll be looking to clean his performance up in this one.

Brendon Marotte has just one submission win on his record and while he’s not very keen to wrestling against his opponents, he’s very good about defending himself on the ground and has never lost by submission. He’ll be more willing to keep this fight standing as he tries his luck with a knockout, but he’ll benefit most from finding it early before his opponent can start to get his timing down.

Final Isaac Dulgarian-Brendon Marotte Prediction & Pick

This is a fairly lopsided matchup in terms of the betting odds and Isaac Dulgarian is the rightful favorite due to his more refined and varied striking. Still, Brendon Marotte has a tremendous camp behind him and given his toughness, he’ll be a tough matchup for Dulgarian no matter the betting lines.

Still, Isaac Dulgarian has shown that he is UFC ready and he’s seen much better competition during his short time with the promotion. The UFC is clearly touting him as a ready prospect and we should have an opportunity to see him show off his full skill set here. There’s not much value in betting the moneyline, so look towards a prop bet that has Dulgarian finishing this fight by knockout.

Final Isaac Dulgarian-Brendon Marotte Prediction & Pick: Isaac Dulgarian (-2400); Wins By KO/TKO (-175)