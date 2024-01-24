The Montreal Canadiens look to break their losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Montreal Canadiens look to break their losing streak as they host the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Islanders enter the game sitting at 20-16-11 on the year, good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Still, they have lost five of their last six, and last time out they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights struck first with a goal from Ivan Barbashev in the first period, but early in the second, Brock Nelson would tie the game. Still, the Islanders would give up two in the second to be down 3-1 going into the third. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored short-handed to make it a one-goal game, and with less than five minutes to go the Islanders would have a chance to tie it on the power play, but could not convert. They would go on to lose 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 19-21-7 on the year and have struggled as of late as well. They have lost six of their last eight, and last time out they faced the Ottawa Senators. The Senators scored in the first period shorthanded and then would add another goal less than 45 seconds later to lead 2-0. They would add another in the second period as well. The Canadiens would get a goal back on Jonathan Kovacevic's sixth of the year, but after the empty net goal for the Senators, it would end as a 4-1 Senators win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Canadiens Odds

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -144

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Islanders sit 24th in the NHL this year in goals per game, coming in with just 2.93 goals er game on the season. Mathew Barzal leads the team on offense in terms of points this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 36 assists to lead the team with 48 points. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with three goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, Brock Nelson leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 20 goals on the season. He also has 17 assists, placing him fourth on the team in points with 37. Further, Nelson has six goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Sitting second on the team in goals and third in points is Bo Horvat. He comes in with 19 goals this year with 24 assists, sitting with 43 total points, good for third on the team. He also leads the team in power-play goals this year with seven goals them, while also having five power-play assists. The team leader in assists this year, and second on the team in points, comes from the blue line. Noah Dobson has six goals this year, but with 41 assists, to have 47 total points. Further, he has a goal and 16 assists on the power play this year.

The Islanders are 12th in the NHL on the power play this year, covering 22.8 percent of these chances while scoring 28 times. Still, they have been awful when on the penalty kill. They are 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 73.6 percent success rate.

Semyon Varlamov will be in goal for this game for the Islanders. He is 6-4-2 on the year with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. His save percentage ranks ninth in the NHL this year. His last two appearances have both been in relief, both giving up a goal in under a period of work. Varlamov also did not have a win on December 13th when he saved 21 of 24 shots to beat the Ducks.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canadiens sit 28th in the NHL this year with just 2.72 goals per game. Nick Suzuki comes in leading the team in points this year. Suzuki comes in with 12 goals with 27 assists this year. He has 39 total points and has been great on the power play. He has six goals and 14 assists this year on the power play. Cole Caufield leads the way in terms of goals scored this year. He has scored 16 goals this year with 20 assists, making him second on the team in points. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with seven goals and nine assists this year.

Further, the Canadiens have help from the blue line on offense. Mike Matheson comes in with seven goals and 25 assists this year, making him third on the team in points with 32. He also has been solid on the power play with five goals and 13 assists this year. Joining him in scoring well is Sean Monahan. He comes in with 11 goals and 20 assists this year, good for 31 total points. He is one of four guys with over 30 points this year.

The Canadiens sit 20th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 19.3 percent success rate. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill, with just a 72.9 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year, which is 29th in the NHL.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens in this one. He is 10-7-4 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Last time out was a disaster for him. He allowed eight goals on 30 shots in just 49:13 of play. He had been hot before that game with the Bruins. Montembeault had gone five straight games with a save percentage over .905, coming away with a 3-1-1 record before that game.

Final Islanders-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Both teams come in with some struggles as of late. Still, the Canadiens have struggled much more. They are not scoring well, and it has been worse for them lately. They are not getting into good scoring positions or taking high-percentage shots. The Canadiens do not have the level of scorers or pressure to make up for that. Further, beating Semyon Varlamov takes a high volume of shots, and that is not something the Canadiens can do.

Final Islanders-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Islanders ML (-144)