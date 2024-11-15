ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken look to continue their home winning streak as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game at 7-6-4 on the year and have won three of their last five games. In their last game, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks took the 1-0 lead but the Islanders tied the game up in the first period. The Islanders would score two more in the second period, and then add two more in the third, on their way to a 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

Meanwhile, the Kraken come into the game at 8-8-1 on the year. They have won three straight games as well. Last time out, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. After a scoreless first period, Matt Beniers scored in the second to give the Kraken the 1-0 lead. The Kraken would add a goal in the third period, but the Blackhawks would make it close with a goal in the third. Still, the Kraken added an empty net goal and would win 3-1.

Here are the Islanders-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Kraken Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +104

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Islanders vs Kraken

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line features Bo Horvat. Horvat had 33 goals and 25 assists last year, sitting fourth on the team with 68 total points. Horvat has five goals and nine assists this year. He is joined month top line by Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Lee has seven goals and six assists on the year, while Pageau has five goals and four assists this year.

The second line is led by Kyle Palmieri. He is first on the team in points, having seven goals and eight assists this year. Palmieri also has a goal and an assist on the power play. He is joined by Brock Nelson and Maxim Tsyplakov. Nelson comes into the game with six goals and three assists this year. Tsyplakov has two goals and eight assists on the year. Finally, Noah Dobson has been great from the blue line. He has a goal and six assists this year, with four assists on the power play this year.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. Sorokin is 4-3-3 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He was solid last time out, stopping 38 of 42 shots, but taking the overtime loss. In his last five games, he is 2-1-2, but allowing three or more goals in all five games.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann this year. The top-line forward has scored eight goals this year while adding 12 assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Jordan Eberle. Eberle comes into the game with six goals and five assists on the year. He also has a power-play goal this year. Matty Beniers rounds out the top line. He has four goals and six assists this year.

Meanwhile, Andre Burakovasky has made an impact this year, playing currently on the second line. He has seven assists on the year, with three of them coming on the power play. The Kraken also get solid production from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and six assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Brandon Montour has four goals and seven assists on the year from the blue line. Finally, Chandler Stephenson has been solid this year, with a goal and nine assists.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in the net for the Seattle Kraken in this one. He is 7-3-1 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He is top 12 in the NHL this year in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. He has won three straight games while having a save percentage over .935 in three of the last four games. Further, he has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last five games.

Final Islanders-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Seattle Kraken come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL fixture. the Islanders have not been scoring great, with just 2.65 goals per game. They have also struggled on odd-man situations, sitting 29th on the power play, and 31st on the penalty kill this year. Meanwhile, the Kraken are scoring just three goals per game, but are 16th on the power play, and sit 11th in the NHL in goals against per game. They should be able to find another win in this one, in a lower-scoring game.

Final Islanders-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken ML (-125)