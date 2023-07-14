The time has come and UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs. Silva is finally here! The fighters are weighed-in and ready to go ahead of Saturday’s fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Main Card action begins at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT as the fight card will see 13 total bouts. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Vegas 77 best prop picks.

The Main Event will feature No. 3 Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm as she comes in off a dominant win over Yana Santos. It’ll be her second-consecutive main event spot as she welcomes No. 10 ranked Mayra Bueno Silva to her first. Silva is looking for her fourth consecutive win inside the octagon and will hope to add another submission win to her impressive resume. Rankings are on the line so you won’t want to miss this main event!

The Co-Main Event has been switched up and will now feature No. 14 ranked Welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena. Maddalena was originally set to face off against Josiah Harrell at UFC 290, but a medical issue forced the bout to be pulled last-minute. Maddalena remained in Vegas and is now slated to fight Bassil Hafez on short notice. Hafez comes in as an 8-3-1 prospect and will have a chance to shock the world with an upset.

With betting lines being much closer on this card than last week’s PPV event, it leaves the door open for bettors to find some serious value throughout these bouts. Let’s take a closer look at some prop lines as we made our best prop picks for UFC Vegas 77.

Evan Elder Wins by KO/TKO (+130) vs. Genaro Valdez

Evan Elder is much better than his 0-2 UFC record indicates and he’ll have another chance to prove himself on Saturday night by notching his first win. Genaro Valdez is a worthy opponent, but his style lends itself towards brawls and will not fare well against a guy like Elder. Elder has great counter-striking and will be able to catch Valdez a number of times if he keeps his feet moving. Elder comes in as the -310 favorite, so it’s easy to find a scenario in which he wins this fight. While Valdez has shown a solid chin in the past, Evan Elder may be too aggressive for him in this one. Let’s take Edler’s KO prop with the plus money value.

Francisco Prado Wins by KO/TKO (+240) vs. Ottman Azaitar

Francisco Prado still has a lot to learn in the fight game at just 21 years old, but his natural talents and physical tools indicate he can have a bright future ahead of him if he continues to evolve. His striking is very crisp and his wrestling still has ways to go if it wants to catch up to his hands. He’s finished all his fights but his UFC debut and will need to be patient in this one to best Azaitar. The matchup is close to a coin flip, so there’s no telling whether Prado will see any success against the consistent attacks of Azaitar. Nevertheless, there’s a ton of value in betting on Prado’s development and there’s a solid chance he gets back to finishing fights. Let’s take him on the KO/TKO prop in this one as his youth and aggression will prevail against Azaitar.

Jack Della Maddalena Wins by KO/TKO in Round 1 (-105) vs. Bassil Hafez

There may not be a ton of value in betting such a specific outcome for a fight, but there’s a lot to say about the betting line being where it is. Della Maddalena has been hungry for a fight for a few weeks now and will be extremely focused to finish this one quickly. Hafez comes in with no UFC experience and while he’s a worthy opponent, he’s nowhere near the level of Jack Della Maddalena. Expect Maddalena to come out with sharp boxing as he tries to put this one away quickly. There’s no telling how the short notice camp and weight cut will affect the debuting Hafez, so it wouldn’t be safe to bet on his chin in the opening round. Let’s go with Jack Della Maddalena to get the knockout win very early into this fight.

Mayra Bueno Silva Wins by Submission (+390) vs. Holly Holm

Mayra Bueno Silva will have a tall task in having to face Holly Holm in a five-round environment. She’s never seen a fourth and fifth round in the UFC and will be in her first main event spot. Holm, on the other hand, thrives in these spots and will have the massive advantage if the fight goes the distance. Holm has also been submitted just once in her career and has tremendous takedown defense. It’ll take an inspired effort from Silva, but she’s got seven wins by submission and feels extremely confident in her grappling abilities. While Holm may be the smarter betting choice, Silva by submission has the next best betting odds for method of victory.