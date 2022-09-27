Week 4 must have felt like Nirvana for aficionados of weird safety plays in the NFL. There’s Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers doing a Dan Orlovsky on Sunday against the Denver Broncos and then there’s the even more hilarious butt punt by Miami Dolphins kicker Thomas Morstead that hit the backside of wide receiver and Miami teammate Trent Sherfield in their win over the Buffalo Bills that had every NFL fan guffawing like they just reconnected with their inner nine-year-olds.

But don’t tell Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman how comically amusing that sequence was because he doesn’t find anything funny about it at all. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Crossman said that he is drawing “absolutely zero amusement” from the butt punt. “It never will get a smile from me.”

Dolphins ST coordinator Danny Crossman said he gets “absolutely zero amusement” out of the butt punt. Called it a mistake that could’ve lost them the game: “It never will get a smile from me.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 27, 2022

It’s not hard to see where Crossman is coming from because that risky play could have ended up backfiring for the Dolphins. Ahead by four points, the failed punt turned into a safety score for the Bills who then cut the deficit in half, giving them one last shot at winning the game. Fortunately for the Dolphins, Josh Allen and company did not have enough time to muster a play that would have put them in front for good. What was left for the Dolphins to claim was the 21-19 win and the story of the butt punt.

The Dolphins are now 3-0 and will look to extend their undefeated streak to start the season to four games when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Thursday.