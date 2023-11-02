The upcoming It prequel series for Max, Welcome to Derry, is 'likely' going to come in 2025, according to the HBO chairman.

The upcoming prequel series to Stephen King's It, Welcome to Derry, has gotten a surprise release update.

You'll float too (in 2025)

At a new HBO event, chairman/CEO of the studio and Max, Casey Bloys, spilled on their revised schedule (via Variety). He told reporters that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused major shifts amongst their programming slate.

Welcome to Derry, the It prequel, was initially set for a Halloween 2024 release. Bloys now clarified that the prequel series is not “likely” coming in 2025.

The official description of the series, per Variety, reads: “Set in the world of Stephen King's It universe, Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.”

The series' cast includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, and Stephen Rider. Andy and Barbara Muschietti developed the series with Jason Fuchs. Fuchs is also writing the teleplay for the first episode based on a story developed by him and the Muschiettis. He will be a co-showrunner alongisde Brad Caleb Kane — they are both executive producers as well.

Andy Muschietti will also direct multiple episodes of the series, including its premiere. Welcome to Derry was in production earlier this year. The production was halted once the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

Warner Bros Television and Max will are producing the show. Welcome to Derry will hit Max once it is completed. It's unclear if Bill Skarsgård, who played Pennywise the Clown in Muschietti's films, will reprise the role in the prequel show.