Andy Reid is just one day away from coaching his Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and it’ll be a very familiar team on the other side of the field; Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles for over a decade before being fired by owner Jeffrey Lurie after a 4-12 season in 2012.

Reid was excellent in his tenure with the Eagles, as he has been with the Chiefs; he went 130-93-1 while at the helm in Philadelphia, coaching the team to a Super Bowl appearance and four NFC Championship Games.

Lurie fired Reid after the 2012 season, and told The Washington Post on Friday that he still considers it one of the toughest decisions he ever had to make.

“It was extremely difficult because I was personally extremely close with Andy,” Lurie said, according to the Washington Post. “Obviously we were very, very successful together. He represented everything that I believe in.…I just think the best thing for Andy at the time — and I think his family probably thought the best thing for Andy at the time — was to have a different environment for his family at that moment in time.”

After being fired by the Eagles, Andy Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013, where’s he been ever since. He’s continued his excellent coaching streak, leading the team to multiple Super Bowl appearances and a win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“I always thought he’d be highly successful wherever he went,” Lurie continued. “I credit the Chiefs for immediately realizing their opportunity. And they got a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, in my opinion.”

Jeffrey Lurie has an impressive track record when it comes to hiring head coaches; he won a Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots with Doug Pederson at the helm, and has now reached another NFL title game with Nick Sirianni.

It’s another great storyline to watch before the NFL’s two best teams matchup in what should be an outstanding Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night in Glendale, AZ.