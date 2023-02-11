One of the coaches who helped turn Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts into a star is getting some recognition ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has been instrumental in Hurts’ development as one of the NFL’s best players.

Jalen Hurts believes that what Johnson has done with the Eagles will one day land him a head coaching job.

“He’s going to be a star one day. … I have no doubt in my mind,” Hurts told reporters during Super Bowl week. “Hopefully, we can keep him here as long as we possibly can. Nonetheless, I’m proud of him, and it’s definitely just the beginning for both of us.”

Johnson, 35, became the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach for the 2021 season when Nick Sirianni was named Philadelphia’s head coach. Hurts’ development under the tutelage of Johnson has been exponential.

After struggling as a passer during his rookie season, Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs in his sophomore campaign. In his second year being coached by Johnson, Hurts made the most significant leap of any quarterback in the league, turning into the MVP runner-up.

Johnson became the Utah quarterbacks coach in 2010, just one year after his playing days at the university ended. Along with Hurts, other coaches on the Eagles’ staff are quick to praise Johnson for his work over the last two seasons.

“The way he goes about his business every single day to get Jalen ready to play speaks for itself,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen told Yahoo Sports. “You see the product on the field, what he’s done with Jalen — it’s been awesome.”

Hurts completed 61.3% of his passes for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his second season. On the way to the Super Bowl, the Eagles quarterback posted a 66.5% completion rate for 3.701 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six picks.

Hurts had a 77.6 passer rating as a rookie. That number rose to 87.2 in 2021. Hurts’ 101.5 passer rating during the 2022 season was second to only Patrick Mahomes among quarterbacks who started more than 13 games.

It might only be a matter of time before Johnson becomes an offensive coordinator. Steichen is viewed by some as the favorite to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Johnson would be his logical replacement.