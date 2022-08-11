‘It’s better to be discussed within the family’: Tony La Russa not pleased with Johnny Cueto’s White Sox criticism

Johnny Cueto was fed up. Frustrated with the state of the Chicago White Sox after the team blew a lead late against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Cueto called out the team. The two-time All-Star said that the club needs to “show the fire” that they have, “if they have any.” They were eye-opening comments from a veteran player who has won a World series in his career.

But they were also a damning assessment of the state of the White Sox. And manager Tony La Russa wasn’t happy about it. Here’s La Russa’s reaction to Cueto’s comments, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I think it’s a curious statement,” La Russa said Thursday morning before the Sox closed out an eight-game road trip. “It’s better to be discussed within the family. If there’s a problem, we’ll straighten it out.

“I heard that he said that and I was surprised he said that. His opinion is welcome and it also carries weight; the guy is experienced. I’ll ask him about it.”

He finished up by saying that he plans to ask the veteran right-hander about what he said. At this point, it doesn’t matter whether the White Sox’ issues are kept in-house or aired out like laundry.

The White Sox need to be better. Johnny Cueto felt it needed to be said. Hopefully the message sinks in soon, as the club is still just 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

They won’t be if they keep playing the way they have been, though.