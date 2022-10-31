Sam Ehlinger’s first career start in the NFL did not end up the way he wanted to, as the Indianapolis Colts fell prey to the Washington Commanders Sunday at home, 17-16. Ehlinger was disappointed over the collection of errors and failures of the Colts that prevented them from edging the Commanders, but he remains optimistic about the team’s offense.

Via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

“I thought as an offense, we had a lot of opportunities. We just shot ourselves in the foot,” Ehlinger said. “Two turnovers, got down to the inch-yard line and came away with three points and that’s not good enough in this league. It’s frustrating, but we showed we could be an explosive offense, we had explosive plays and we’ve got to keep building from here.”

Sam Ehlinger passed for only 201 yards on 17-of-23 completions against Washington. He was not able to find anyone for a touchdown, but at least he did not get intercepted. However, he lost a fumble, which was just one of the Colts’ two turnovers in the game. Star running back Jonathan Taylor also lost a fumble.

The second-year quarterback out of the Texas Longhorns program got the nod to start for the game against Washington after the Colts decided that it was time for Matt Ryan to step back and let the youngster take the keys to the offense. Sam Ehlinger is likely to start the rest of the season for the Colts, assuming that he stays healthy, though, Indianapolis still has Nick Foles on the roster.

Up next for the Colts is a date with the New England Patriots in Foxborough in Week 9.