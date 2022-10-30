Frank Reich’s job security with Colts after shocking Matt Ryan-Sam Ehlinger decision, revealed

The Indianapolis Colts are once again turning to a new quarterback. This time, Frank Reich is making an in-season change and will bench Matt Ryan in favor of rookie Sam Ehlinger.

After several seasons with no progress made in that position, Reich is under plenty of pressure to figure something out and help the team emerge as a true playoff team. Indianapolis is ready to give him that time, though. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Colts aren’t planning to fire Reich, who has been their head coach since 2018 and has led the team to winning records three times in four full seasons.

“Multiple sources say Reich is in no trouble at all. His job status is best described as ‘safe,’ sources say, and in good shape,” writes Rapoport. The Colts coach has a 40-31-1 record in his tenure with two playoff appearances.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has both Reich and general manager Chris Ballard’s back, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. “I’m in a great spot with Chris and Frank. We’re all re-energized with the move to Sam Ehlinger. Nothing is easy but feel really good,” he said.

Reich’s decision to start Ehlinger is much more telling of the Colts’ front office, which has failed to find a quarterback to build around since Andrew Luck’s retirement. Despite plenty of talent in other parts of the roster, the brutal inconsistency under center has squandered what could have been a window of consistent playoff contention.

With Ehlinger, Reich is hoping that his scrambling ability can add a new dynamic to the offense. With a home matchup against the Washington Commanders coming up, he has the chance to make his mark. His performance also means a lot for Reich, who shocked several players with the decision to bench Ryan.