By R.P. Salao · 1 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Even the most ardent Rudy Gobert truthers would have to admit that his fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves has been clunky thus far. That was to be expected. But it’s hard to stomach the growing pains without any signature wins to their name.

They find themselves below .500 with a 5-6 record and have lost four of their last five games.

All their five wins have come from teams either expected to be bottom-feeders at the start of the season in the Spurs, Rockets, and Thunder twice or are actually one right now in the Lakers.

Rudy Gobert recently spoke out about the underappreciated side of the role he plays on the Timberwolves, the same one he’s previously played for his entire career with the Utah Jazz.

Via Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore:

“It’s the hardest thing to do, to do the things that are not cute. Once again, the things that none of your family members are gonna come in and say, ‘oh, that was a great box out tonight.’ All those things that are gonna make the difference at the end,” said Gobert.

While the player who does all the dirty work truly never gets his full dues, it’s fair to say that the expectations for a player like Rudy Gobert – one they shelled out a ton of draft capital for – would be of the more easily digestible variety.

There’s obvious merit that what Rudy Gobert brings to the table should plug in holes that had previously plagued the Timberwolves. Now it’s just a matter of the team figuring out how to make it all work.