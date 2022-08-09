‘It’s toxic’: Trevon Diggs reveals the truth why he deleted his Twitter account

Trevon Diggs has had enough of social media and all the negativity that comes with it, which is why the Dallas Cowboys cornerback decided to delete his Twitter account.

The Cowboys star made headlines recently for the move, especially since he did it amid the backlash he’s getting for a viral clip with CeeDee Lamb. In the said video, Lamb can be seen smoking Diggs at training camp, with the your cornerback just a step behind the wideout.

Diggs didn’t look so sharp as he used to be, and his condition was quite a concern for some fans and experts alike. Naturally, social media poked fun at him for the disastrous showing, which many people believe was his reason for deleting Twitter.

Now speaking to reporters on Monday, Diggs shared the real reason for the decision to cut Twitter from his life.

“It’s toxic,” Diggs said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

It’s easy to understand Trevon Diggs for sure. While social media platforms like Twitter are good to stay updated and communicate with others, it does have its negative effects. A lot of athletes are not even into social media because it brings so much unnecessary and unwanted attention that distracts them from playing at their best.

Cowboys fans will probably be happy that Diggs has opted to remove Twitter. If anything, it should only help him shut out all the noise and focus on improving his game as he looks to help Dallas compete for the Super Bowl. He doesn’t need all that toxicity anyway.