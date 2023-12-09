Nicki Minaj shared a heartfelt story about the emotional connection she experienced with J. Cole during the creation of their collaboration, “Let Me Calm Down,” featured on her latest album, Pink Friday 2, HiphopDX reports. Taking to Twitter on her birthday and the album's release day, Minaj expressed her gratitude and admiration for the Dreamville rapper.

In her Twitter thread, Minaj revealed that she had a profound two-hour conversation with J. Cole before recording the track. She shared her surprise at realizing she was essentially on a therapist's couch during their discussion. The deep connection they forged translated into a moving verse that left Minaj in tears when she first heard it.

Nicki Minaj acknowledged the rarity of finding individuals who uplift and support one another in a world often marked by criticism and negativity. She praised J. Cole for being one of the “Kings & Queens” who knows how to mend and empower others, emphasizing the importance of understanding, listening, and bringing joy to people's lives.

The rapper also opened up about the touching moment when she witnessed her son smile for the first time after blowing him a kiss. She expressed her ongoing efforts to make him smile every day, sharing the joy he brings into her life.

Concluding her Twitter thread, Minaj mentioned that she has long wanted to collaborate with J. Cole and welcomed him to “Gag City” on behalf of her fanbase, the Barbz. The story sheds light on the emotional depth and connection that fueled the creation of “Let Me Calm Down,” highlighting the positive impact of supportive collaborations in the music industry.