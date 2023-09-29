J. Cole has once again proven his lyrical prowess on a surprise collaboration with Lil Yachty, igniting excitement among fans and sparking discussions about his verse's potential as the “verse of the year.” In addition, some keen listeners have detected subtle bars that appear to be directed at NBA YoungBoy, according to HotNewHipHop.

This unexpected collaboration, titled “The Secret Recipe,” showcases Lil Yachty's rap skills, harking back to the era that catapulted him to fame in the mid-2010s. Set against a jazzy, instrument-driven beat, Yachty delivers clever wordplay with newfound confidence, effortlessly freestyling lines like, “I don't smoke weed, already blunt, all of my cars, I had to hunt / My doggy young as hell but still will step, we call him runt / Like window shoppers, I see through every front.”

J. Cole's entrance into the track reaffirms his status as one of the greatest of all time. However, what caught the attention of many listeners were the lines that seemed to respond to NBA YoungBoy's previous claims. YoungBoy had accused Cole of promising a feature but failing to follow through in his track “F*ck The Industry Pt. 2.”

In “The Secret Recipe,” J. Cole alludes to rappers making threats and how he doesn't take them seriously: “N***** makin' threats and I laugh, that's 'cause you ain't a threat / Don't ask how I feel 'bout no rappers, s***, they okay, I guess / Incomin' call, press the button, the one that say accept / He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death.” While Cole doesn't explicitly name YoungBoy, the intention behind his words is evident.

J. Cole's energy and lyrical prowess continue to shine, and his surprise appearance on Lil Yachty's track has once again set the rap community buzzing with excitement and speculation about the underlying messages in his verses. Peep the video below.