Chicago rapper Lil Durk set the stage on fire during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 22. As he took over the festival at the T-Mobile Arena, Durk delivered a dynamic performance, thrilling his fans with a medley of hits including “Pelle Coat,” “AHH HA,” “Home Body,” “Hellcats & Trackhawks,” and his verse from DJ Khaled's “Every Chance I Get,” Rapup reports. However, the real showstopper was yet to come.

Towards the climax of his electrifying set, Lil Durk had a surprise in store for the audience. He invited none other than the acclaimed rapper J. Cole to join him on stage. The duo made history as they performed their collaborative track, “All My Life,” together for the very first time.

Released in May, “All My Life” has been a massive hit. It debuted at an impressive No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stood out as one of the standout songs on Lil Durk's latest album, “Almost Healed,” which itself made waves by claiming the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Lil Durk had previously discussed his collaboration with J. Cole in an interview with Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music, emphasizing the significance of the partnership. He revealed that he had been in talks with J. Cole for two years before deciding on the right record to work on. Durk spoke highly of Cole, calling him a legend and emphasizing the importance of creating a memorable track.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Lil Durk stated, “As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything.”

Lil Durk's performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival was a powerful moment, showcasing his ongoing success in the music industry, with more exciting projects on the horizon, including the release of a deluxe version of “Almost Healed.”