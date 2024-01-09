The Grizzlies may have to act quick in the aftermath of Ja Morant's crushing season-ending shoulder injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies have gone 7-4 since Ja Morant returned from suspension, and it seemed like the healthier the Grizzlies roster got, the more they became likely to threaten for, at the very least, a spot in the play-in tournament. However, the Grizzlies received some terrible news after taking a huge win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night amid Morant's absence. On Monday night, it was announced that Morant would have to undergo shoulder surgery, effectively knocking him out for the rest of the season.

This is simply turning into a season from hell for the Grizzlies, who, in addition to losing Morant to a season-ending injury, are also weathering the absences of Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Nevertheless, Memphis still has one week to try and make lemonade from the lemons of Morant's injury.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Grizzlies have until January 15 to file for a Disabled Player Exception from the Ja Morant injury. Marks wrote that “the exception is worth $12.4M (+$100K) if granted.”

That January 15 date is the hard deadline for any team looking to apply for the Disabled Player Exception, and it will only be granted to teams that lost a player whom the NBA determines would be unable to play until June 15 at the earliest.

The DPE can be used by the Grizzlies to sign a player to a one-year deal or acquire a player on an expiring contract, and that $12.4 million amount should give them wiggle room to pursue a move for someone who can help provide the team some depth in the aftermath of Ja Morant's injury.

The Grizzlies already have an existing DPE worth $6.3 million in their toolkit by virtue of the Steven Adams injury, but cap rules state that teams cannot combine multiple DPEs (similar to trade exceptions) to acquire any player. Memphis is yet to use this DPE.

If the Grizzlies do receive a DPE for Ja Morant's injury, the team should be able to acquire the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Talen Horton-Tucker, or Alec Burks via trade as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.