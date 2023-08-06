Nike will continue its ongoing series of releases around Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and the newly minted Nike Ja 1 basketball sneakers. With the upcoming NBA season just around the corner, Ja Morant and fans will have a plethora of color combinations to rock in the hottest shoes in the league right now. Check out our Sneakers news for upcoming releases and breaking content.

Nike recently announced the release of the Ja 1 “Halloween” as part of its ‘Midnight Series' of the shoe. With a number of colorways planned for the Fall season, this upcoming pair will don a classic laser orange colorway, a perfect match for the Grizzlies' uniforms.

Update: Nike Ja 1 "Wet Cement" 🚧

Release Date: August 10th, 2023 ($110) pic.twitter.com/hnrYBjBEYe — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 4, 2023

Releasing August 10th 💥

NEW Nike Ja 1 'Wet Cement'

=> https://t.co/AIuLqiXYTJ pic.twitter.com/pgy9Wp5jR2 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) August 4, 2023

The color code for this shoe reads Laser Orange/Iron Grey-Black-Light Smoke Grey-Vivid Orange. The signature Nike laser orange color drapes the uppers, tongue, laces, and logos on the sneaker. The color is reminiscent of the safety orange vest worn by construction workers.

The theme continues with the grey midsole and wavy grey outsole resembling a mix of cement colors. The Nike Swoosh is dark grey and the inner linings are in black. Ja Morant's signature is seen on the heel and is also featured on the inside tongue. His number '12' graces the heel and other inside tongue detail. Head over to SneakerNews for more detailed images.

The shoes will be dropping on August 10, 2023 and will be available on Nike.com and Nike SNKRS App. They're set to retail for $110 USD and will come in men's and kid's sizing. These are a very clean option for the fall and will look great on the court with any orange color scheme. What do you think of these – would you hoop in them?