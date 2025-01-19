The Memphis Grizzlies are currently third in the Western Conference with a 27-15 record and Ja Morant has made it his mission to lead this team back to the NBA Playoffs. He plays with the entire city of Memphis on his back and his support has spanned beyond human beings and into the animal kingdom. Just recently, Morant shared an exclusive Nike Ja 2 PE paying homage to his spotted friend at the Memphis Zoo.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Upon Ja Morant being drafted to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, the Memphis Zoo took it upon themselves to get creative and name one of their newest giraffes “Ja Raffe” after the newest star in their city. The two even linked up to share a moment as they officially initiated their friendship.

Expand Tweet



Back in 2023, Ja Morant wore a giraffe-inspired colorway of his Nike Ja 1 during shoot-around for the Grizzlies. After fans clamoring for the shoes on social media, Morant revealed that they were a one-of-one PE and wouldn't be made available to the public. Just recently, Morant shared an all new giraffe colorway of his more recent Nike Ja 2.

Expand Tweet

Nike Ja 2 PE “Ja Raffe”

Expand Tweet

The exclusive Nike Ja 2 will feature an all-over giraffe print throughout the uppers, midsole, and tongue. The shoes are seen with tan safari laces and we see pink contrasted in the Nike Swoosh and outsole, resembling that of a giraffe's pink tongue and ears. While these may not be releasing to the public in the future, we can't wait to see Ja Morant bust these out during a game for the Grizzlies.