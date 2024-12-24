The Memphis Grizzlies mean business this season and franchise star Ja Morant is intent on making up for lost time and a disappointing end to last year's season. At 20-10 and currently third in the Western Conference, it could be scary hours for No. 12 and his squad. In promoting the newest Nike Ja 2 signature sneakers, Ja Morant will release a “Twelve Time” colorway hitting the shelves in mid-2025.

The Nike Ja 2 first debuted in September 2024 and has since arrived in seven fresh colorways over the last few months. Morant has even planned a collaboration with crystal makers Swarovski to made a custom $550 sneaker that will release in a limited run of only 1,999 pairs.

Up next, however, is a clean Light Lemon Twist colorway titled “Twelve Time” to remind everyone what time it is when Ja Morant steps on the court. More often than not, it's usually time for some spectacular basketball.

Nike Ja 2 “Twelve Time”

The “Twelve Time” Nike Ja 2 arrives in an official style code of Light Lemon Twist/Total Orange-Light Army-Cargo Khaki. The unique, yet cohesive color scheme is based in the Lemon Twist uppers extending through onto the tongue and laces. We see the Cargo Khaki throughout the midsole and reaching the back heel, including the back tab reading “12:12.”

Finer details include Ja Morant's logo on one tongue and “Twelve Time” written on the other tongue. The logos and Nike Swoosh are done in Total Orange, while more JM logos are done on the insoles. All in all, this shoe certainly stands out from a crowd and would certainly turn heads on the basketball court.

The Nike Ja 2 “Twelve Time” will release sometime during the spring season of 2025. While there's no official word yet, Nike has released retailer images, which is usually a telling sign of a sneaker on the way. They're expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app and Nike retailers for a standard price tag of $120.

