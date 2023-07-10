With a spectacular International Fight Week and UFC 290 all wrapped up, MMA fans are still reeling with excitement from the action-packed night of fights. Things weren't so sweet for UFC Welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena, however, as his fight with Josiah Harrell was pulled at the last minute. Now, Della Maddalena wants to fight at UFC Vegas 77. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Jack Della Maddalena is currently 4-0 in the UFC and ranks as the No. 13 Welterweight in the world. Originally, he was slated to fight Sean Brady in a massive fight for the UFC 290 card. Shortly before, Brady pulled out due to an injury and forced the UFC to find a short notice replacement. Making due with what they had, the UFC booked LFA prospect Josiah Harrell to fill in. It would prove to be a step down in competition for Della Maddalena but an opportunity for him to notch an exciting finish nonetheless.

Following the UFC 290 weigh-ins, Josiah Harrell underwent a pre-fight MRI scan that revealed moyamoya disease, a rare neurological disorder in which arteries at the base of the brain become blocked. The fight was immediately scrapped Harrell was removed from the UFC roster. Thankfully, the UFC medical staff were able to find the disease and provide Harrell with the right treatment before a fight took place. In attendance at UFC 290, Jack Della Maddalena plans to stay in town and wants to fight at the upcoming UFC Vegas 77 card.

🚨| Jack Della Maddalena will be staying in Vegas this week as the UFC try to make a fight for him at #UFCVegas77 this weekend. The UFC want the fight to be at welterweight whether it’s against a 170-pounder on the roster or even a new signing. [@JohnMorgan_MMA]#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/XohlHJ5LS4 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 10, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When informed about Della Maddalena's plans to stay in Vegas at the UFC 290 Post Fight Press Conference, Dana White responded with, “I love it…I love it…you all know how I feel about the guy.”

There's been rumors that the UFC wants to keep the fight at Welterweight and that they will first look towards someone already on the roster. If there's no available fights, the UFC could pull deep into their talent pool and find a worthy opponent for Della Maddalena. The Aussie will likely have to make the weight again, but he should be clear given how motivated he is for this opportunity.

Who do you think will be Jack Della Maddalena's next opponent?