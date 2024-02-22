Jackson Arnold is already working with his weapons

The Oklahoma football team is heading into the SEC next season, and the Sooners are preparing for the transition by giving Jackson Arnold a strong receiver room, featuring Purdue transfer Deion Burks joining receivers Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson. Arnold spoke on the receiver room and how he is already building a connection with the group.

“I fell great,” Jackson Arnold said, via Parker Thune of OU Insider. “We've been throwing a lot over these past couple of weeks. Getting used to throwing with some of these new guys, whether it's Deion or new freshmen coming in. Just getting acclimated to everybody, and the same with the O-linemen too. All the new guys we got coming in, it's been crucial these past couple weeks to kind of meet them and know them on a personal level and kind of bond with them and start to get things rolling before spring ball starts up in a couple weeks.”

Oklahoma football will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch next season as they enter the SEC. The established members of the conference have indicated that it will not be as easy for them and Texas as expected in the new conference. Regardless, the goal of Oklahoma remains the same as always, be one of the top teams in the country and compete for a national championship.

Arnold will undoubtedly have a strong group of weapons to throw to, and he will likely need them in the stacked SEC conference.