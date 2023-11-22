Jackson State, Morgan State & Michigan football alum Daylen Baldwin will be signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Daylen Baldwin will be signing with the Minnesota Vikings, per a report by Jordan Schultz. The former Jackson State and Morgan State standout who transferred to Michigan before reentering the NFL will have another opportunity in the NFL with the Vikings. he will also reunite with Josh Dobbs and Sam DeLuca who he knows from his time with the Browns.

Free agent WR Daylen Baldwin is signing with the #Vikings, source tells @BleacherReport. Baldwin reunites with Josh Dobbs — as well as Sam DeLuca, Minnesota’s assistant director of pro personnel, formerly with the #Browns. pic.twitter.com/kIJRbYcWIE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2023

Baldwin was waived by the Browns after suffering a hamstring injury during the Hall-of-Fame game. He previously signed with the Browns as a free agent in August 2022 after he went undrafted.

Baldwin showcased his talent while playing for both Morgan State and Jackson State in the HBCU ranks before making the move to Michigan as a graduate transfer. During his freshman season at Morgan State in 2017, he participated in 11 games, amassing 16 receptions for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown. In his sophomore year, he played in 14 games, securing 14 passes for 152 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, he transferred to Jackson State and took a redshirt season. Unfortunately, the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. However, Baldwin returned to the field during Jackson State's spring 2021 season, under the guidance of then-first-year head coach Deion Sanders. He showcased his exceptional skills, leading the SWAC with 27 receptions for 540 yards (averaging 90 yards per game) and scoring a remarkable seven touchdowns in just six games.

Baldwin demonstrated his exceptional productivity throughout the 2021 season with the Wolverines. In Michigan's first game against Western Michigan, he executed a remarkable 69-yard touchdown reception from star quarterback J. J. McCarthy. Additionally, he contributed with a 56-yard touchdown catch in the contest against Wisconsin.

Baldwin joins a Vikings team that has been hit with injuries to key players such as wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Baldwin should have an opportunity to get playing time, showing his skill as a wideout.

The Vikings play the Bears on Monday Night Football. The game will air on ABC. ESPN and with have the Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2.