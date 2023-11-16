Jackson State and Morgan State football alumnus Daylen Baldwin is set to work out for the Cleveland Browns on Friday morning.

Schultz tweeted, “Former Jackson State and Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin will workout for the #Browns tomorrow morning, a source tells @BleacherReport. Baldwin has been fully medically cleared from a preseason knee injury. The 6-2, 220 receiver was previously with Cleveland’s practice squad. He averaged nearly 21 YPC for the Wolverines as a senior.”

On August 3, 2022, Baldwin joined the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent but was later released on August 30, 2022. He then joined the Browns' practice squad on August 31, 2022, and signed a reserve/future contract on January 9, 2023. However, he was waived again on August 4, 2023. This tryout is another opportunity for him to secure a spot on the Browns roster.

Baldwin showed his talent in the HBCU ranks, playing for both Morgan State and Jackson State before moving to Michigan as a grad transfer. During his freshman season at Morgan State in 2017, he played in 11 games and recorded 16 receptions for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown. In his sophomore year, he played in 14 games and caught 14 passes for 152 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, he transferred to Jackson State and took a redshirt season. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season was canceled. However, Badwin returned to the field during Jackson State's spring 2021 season under the leadership of then-first-year head coach Deion Sanders. He excelled, leading the SWAC with 27 receptions for 540 yards (90 yards per game) and scoring seven touchdowns in six games.

Additionally, Baldwin showcased his productivity during the 2021 season for the Wolverines. In Michigan's opening game against Western Michigan, he made an impressive 69-yard touchdown catch from star quarterback J. J. McCarthy. He also contributed with a 56-yard touchdown catch in the game against Wisconsin. He declared for the 2022 NFL draft but wasn't selected.