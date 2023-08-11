Jackson State alumnus and New England Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden made a major impact in his preseason debut. Bolden scored two solo tackles on the game and tallied a 26-yard kick return. He also line up against former Alabama A&M wide receiver Tank Dell and forced him into an awkward catch that ultimately led to a touchdown.

Bolden secured a lot of attention for himself with his kickoff return, as many believe he could've turned it into a big touchdown. Patriots fans are also extremely high on his potential.

Patriots writer and Twitter commentator Jack Gaffney tweeted, “Keep an eye on No. 7 Isaiah Bolden from here on out. One of my eight guys to watch for New England and the only HBCU player to be drafted this year, is a bit more of a project corner, but the high end traits are there, plus Deion Sanders has spoken glowingly of him.”

“Solid return from Isaiah Bolden. And had A LOT of green if he'd broken that tackle,” tweeted Fox Sports AFC reporter Henry McKenna.

Isaiah Bolden was drafted by the New England Patriots with the 245th pick and was the only HBCU player selected in the last draft. Bolden has been active in the Patriots training camp and has made headlines for his play. Bolden showed promise at Jackson State under head coach Deion Sanders, as he recorded 44 total tackles and 7 pass breakups for the Tigers in 2022. Bolden also registered a 94-yard kick-off return touchdown vs. Bethune-Cookman last season.