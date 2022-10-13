Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to be on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Even though they are not expected to be at the top of the rankings, a division clash can always have serious implications. Ahead of the Jaguars-Colts matchup, it is time to make some Jaguars Week 6 bold predictions.

Jacksonville comes off a disappointing 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans at home. After a promising 2-1 start to the season, the Jaguars are now on a two-game losing streak. On the other hand, Indianapolis won its last week over the Denver Broncos by 12-9 in overtime.

This won’t be the first time the Jaguars and Colts face each other this season. In Week 2, Jacksonville shut out Indianapolis’ offense en route to a 24-0 victory. While a lot has happened since then, it will be interesting to see if it will somehow affect Sunday’s matchup.

With all that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Jaguars as they face the Colts for an AFC South battle.

3. Travon Walker plays his best NFL game so far

There are many expectations surrounding Travon Walker this season. As the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jacksonville fans hope he is a franchise player. So far, things have been far from perfect.

Last week against the Texans, the rookie committed some costly mistakes. On a third-and-20, the linebacker slung quarterback Davis Mills after the play was called dead. He got flagged for unnecessary roughness and gave Houston a first down, which ended up resulting in its game-winning drive.

While there is work to do with him, Walker is showing he has potential. Across five games, he registered 18 tackles, with 11 being solo, one sack, and a pick. Sunday’s matchup could be the perfect time to erase his recent mistakes from memory.

The Colts lead the league with 21 allowed sacks for a loss of 168 total yards. Quarterback Matt Ryan is also No. 1 in the league in interceptions thrown with seven.

Because of that, this is Walker’s best opportunity to bounce back. Fans should expect a lot of energy from the rookie, including a lot of quarterback pressure. It would not be a surprise if he gets his second sack as a pro on Sunday.

2. Trevor Lawrence throws for 300+ yards, two touchdowns

Another player who is full of expectations and under pressure in Jacksonville is Trevor Lawrence. He is expected to be the franchise quarterback, but his rookie campaign raised some questions.

He led the league with 17 interceptions against just 12 touchdowns in 17 games. The Jaguars finished with a 3-14 record. In 2022, Lawrence is showing signs that he can indeed be a solid quarterback in the league. In Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, he completed 28 of his 39 pass attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

But in the last two weeks, he has been struggling. His completion rate significantly decreased to 51.4%, passing for only two touchdowns against three picks.

Still, the Colts do not have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They allow a 65% completion rate from opponent quarterbacks for seven scores and just three picks.

In the first matchup between the teams this year, Lawrence completed 25 of his 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions or sacks. The bold prediction is that he will have an even better performance. Lawrence will surpass 300 passing yards for the first time in 2022, plus throwing for two touchdowns.

1. Jacksonville gets another blowout win over Indianapolis

Since they have already faced each other this season, the Jaguars and Colts likely have some familiarity with what each can produce. Also, Indianapolis might have the spirit of revenge on Sunday due to the 24-0 shutout loss in Week 2.

However, the Colts’ offense is not showing much improvement. The team has only scored 20 or more points twice in 2022 while also not scoring any touchdowns in two opportunities, including in the first matchup against Jacksonville.

On the other side of the game, the Jaguars are having their moments. The big road win against the Chargers and the close game against the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles are just some examples. The inexperience of some of their players is certainly showing, but the Jaguars are already a better team than they were in 2021.

All things considered, especially what both have already shown this year, Jacksonville could once again have a blowout victory. Another shutout is unlikely, but fans should not be surprised if Indianapolis’ offense is held to just one touchdown throughout the day. If Lawrence is on a good day and the defense avoids sloppy mistakes, the Jaguars could certainly win by 20 or more points.