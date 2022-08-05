‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint.

Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, Walker set the tone. His speed and power made him a problem to deal with for the Raiders. In the first quarter, he recorded a sack by bringing Jarrett Stidham down.

Travon Walker with his first career NFL sack 💪 Walker was the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.pic.twitter.com/nw9Ek2s1z5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 5, 2022

According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Travon Walker said that recording his first sack at the NFL level was an “exciting feeling.” The Georgia standout is ready to be a huge part of the Jaguars’ defense this season and moving forward.

“I hadn’t hit an opponent in a while. It was definitely an exciting feeling. It was my first one, but plenty more to come,” Travon Walker said, via ProFootballTalk. “It was exciting to be out there on an actual NFL roster, playing for an NFL team against other NFL players.”

“I thought he was good. I think I saw, felt, could see his length, his athleticism, his power. He’s going to be a good player,” added head coach Doug Pederson, via PFT. Jacksonville is still in the midst of a rebuild but will have numerous young players to keep an eye on.

While Trevor Lawrence is still likely to be the headliner for the Jaguars, Travon Walker will also be one of the key players to watch out for. The top overall pick has the talent to be one of the best pass rushers in the league one day.