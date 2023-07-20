The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner as the Jacksonville Jaguars look to build off their promising season from a year ago! Join us for our NFL odds series where our Jacksonville Jaguars over/under win total prediction and pi k will be revealed!

After starting the 2022 season quite sluggishly with a record of 3-7, the ‘Jags pulled off the unthinkable by winning six of their next seven games to propel themselves to their first AFC South division title since 2017 when they rode on the heels of a dominating defense all the way to the AFC Championship game. With the encouraging superstar emergence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is now entering his third season in the NFL along with a bunch of young and dynamic playmakers surrounding him, the Jaguars' future is as bright as ever. Do they have what it takes to increase their win total from a year ago by winning 9.5 games in 2023?

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 9.5 wins: -150

Under 9.5 wins: +122

Why the Jaguars Can Win 9.5 Games

If there is one thing that Jacksonville fans should be beyond ecstatic entering this fall, it is the fact that the acquisition of WR Calvin Ridley will most likely make this offense take that next leap of dangerousness entering the new season. While Ridley has been filled with controversy since finding himself guilty of violating the NFL gambling policy which resulted in him being suspended for the entire 2022 season, let us not forget that this is a wideout that came off of a 90-catch, 1,374-yard receiving season in 2020 before struggling with mental health in 2021 and eventually being suspended the following season. When at his best and 100% healthy, Ridley gives the Jaguars a dynamic downfield threat that they have not had the likes of on their roster since Jimmy Smith was burning defensive backs back in the 90s-00s.

Above all else, the continued progression of Trevor Lawrence is one of the more obvious reasons why the Jaguars could pick up right where they left off from a year ago. After hiring head coach Doug Pederson at the start of the 2022 season, it proved to be a match made in heaven for Lawrence and the Jags' offense. As a result, Lawrence experienced career-highs in passing touchdowns and yards en route to the impressive season.

Not to mention, the Jaguars will once again benefit from a lackluster AFC South which calls home the likes of the underwhelming Colts and Texans. Playing both of these squads twice a year should definitely help the ‘Jags reach their projected season win total.

Why the Jaguars Can Not Win 9.5 Games

Certainly, if there is some slight cause for concern heading into the 2023 football season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is the fact that their offensive line definitely has some more holes in it than what they would like. For starters, losing right-tackle Jawaan Taylor won't be an easy pill to swallow, as the 25-year-old left in free agency to join forces with the defending Super Bowl champs in the Kansas City Chiefs. Even more concerning, left-tackle Cam Robinson will also be facing a multi-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Clearly, beginning the season with two different tackles could be a glaring issue that may end up affecting QB Trevor Lawrence's health if the Jaguars aren't able to keep him upright in the pocket.

In addition, while it is expected that Jacksonville should be among the top half of the league in points per game, the Jags' defense will also need to hold up their end of the bargain as well. A year ago, there was not one pass-rusher on defense that accumulated more than seven sacks on the year. Clearly, this will be something that needs to change, as it will be up to the 2022 number-one overall pick in Travon Walker to improve from his rookie season where he combined for only 3.5 sacks. With his partner-in-crime in Josh Allen about to partake in a contract year, the importance of these two generating pressure on the quarterback and compiling sacks could be the difference in whether or not the Jaguars find themselves in the playoffs or will be watching the postseason action from the warmth of their living rooms.

Final Jacksonville Jaguars Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

At first glance, it is difficult not to see the Jaguars take another step in 2023 to becoming one of the more exciting young teams to watch in the NFL. If Trevor Lawrence throws for at least 3o TDs in his third year, the offensive line gets figured out, and the defense is just slightly above average, then hitting on the over 9.5 wins should not be a difficult thing to pull off.

Final Jacksonville Jaguars Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 Wins (-150)