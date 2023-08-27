The Jacksonville mass shooter who took the lives of three African-American customers at a local Dollar General went on the campus of Edward Waters University per local affiliate News4Jax. The shooter, currently unnamed, was seen on the campus of Edward Waters University just moments before the shooting. The assailant was armed with an AR-15 rifle with swastikas and a Glock handgun.

The shooter was seen wearing a mask and a bulletproof vest at Edward Waters before heading to the Dollar General store. The campus security tried to catch the person, but they managed to get away. In response to the incident, officials at Edward Waters University promptly issued an alert to students, advising them to remain in their residence halls until the situation was resolved.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has described a “racially-motivated” shooting at a Dollar General store on Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville.

“This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people,” Waters said in a press conference. “This is a dark day in Jacksonville. Any loss of life is tragic, but the hate that motivated the shooter's killing spree adds an additional layer of heartbreak.”

Waters revealed that the victims of this tragic event were two Black men and a Black woman. As of this time, no other individuals were injured during the incident. The shooter also committed suicide following the violent act.

The unnamed assailant had a previous involvement in a domestic incident in 2016, but no arrests were made. In 2017, the shooter was confined under the Baker Act. The Baker Act, per a report by the University of Florida Health, is, “a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment.”

The Act was named after former Miami State representative Maxine Baker who sponsored the Act in 1972.

Dollar General, in a statement, expressed profound sadness over the senseless act of violence that took place at their Kings Road store:

We are heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that occurred at our Kings Road store in Jacksonville, Florida today. At this time, supporting our Jacksonville employees and the DG family impacted by this tragedy is a top priority as we work closely with law enforcement.

The investigation behind this incident is still ongoing.