Saltburn star Jacob Elordi doesn't know the Harry Potter houses by name but wants to join whichever one Robert Pattinson was in.

“What house is Robert Pattinson in?”

On the red carpet for Saltburn, Elordi spoke to Access Hollywood. He was asked which house he would be in. The options are Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Raveclaw, and Slytherin.

“Which one is Robert Pattinson in? He's in one of them,” Elordi replied.

#JacobElordi is revealing why he wants to be in the same Happy Potter house as #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/p0x8SOJ8Es — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 15, 2023

He then continued by lamenting that he thinks he's in the “yellow” one. “I think he's in the yellow one, I don't what it is, but maybe that one, just cause he's cool,” he confessed.

For the record, Pattinson's Harry Potter character was in the Hufflepuff House. Elordi was right, as the house's emblem is the color yellow.

Jacob Elordi has had a banner year. He first rose to fame thanks to his leading role in the Kissing Booth series. In 2019, he took on another one of his signature roles, Nate Jacobs in Euphoria.

But 2023 has been a coming out party for Elordi. He starred as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie. Elordi starred alongside Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn — her latest film after the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman.

In Saltburn, Elordi plays Felix Catton, a young aristocratic student at Oxford who invites a fellow student, Oliver Quick (Keoghan), to his family's estate. Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archiie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan also star in the film. Saltburn premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August and has made its way around the festival circuit. The film will be released on November 17 before expanding to a wide release on November 22.