Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto experience roadside America with a celebrity chimp in He Went That Way.

EdVertical Entertainment recently released the trailer for the upcoming thriller movie He Went That Way, headlined by Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto.

The film is based on a true story that follows the story of a celebrity animal handler (Quinto) and the hitchhiker he picked up (Elordi) who turns out to be a serial killer, Collider reported.

The trailer starts with Bobby (Elordi) being questioned by police regarding the murders he committed. “You guys keep asking me about the five guys that I killed,” he tells the cops.

The video moves to a chaotic car scene with Bobby and Jim (Quinto) as he continues, “Why don't you ask me about the guy I let live?”

He Went That Way: A Jim, Bob and Spanky road trip

Mild-mannered and down-on-his-luck Jim plays Good Samaritan to the hitchhiking Bobby. However, Bobby hears something in the back and he sees a chimp. This is revealed to be Spanky, who Jim has worked with for years. Bobby actually recognizes Spanky and has seen almost every appearance he's made.

Sadly, the network canceled Spanky's contract and now he and Jim are out of work. If the video stopped there, this could be a scene from a feel-good movie of just two guys “experiencing America.”

However, as soon as they pull into a motel for the night, Bobby pulls a gun on Jim and from then on, it's a wild ride, both literally and figuratively. They form an uneasy alliance, having found something in common with each other. Bobby is tired of people and Jim feels lost after losing his job — and Spanky's.

However, Jim didn't sign up for a life of crime and Bobby doesn't seem like he's going to stop killing any time soon. Jim proposes a deal: no more killing (Bobby), no cops (Jim) until they reach Chicago, after which they'll go their separate ways.

Elordi on a high

Elordi's on a high after coming off two major roles in Priscilla and Saltburn. Quinto recently returned to voice Robot in season two of Invincible. In He Went That Way, both looked good in their roles are unhinged maybe-psychopath and I'm-just-trying-to-survive everyman… who can teach a chimpanzee to play a piano. So maybe he'd have the same luck reforming a criminal?

Elordi and Quinto are joined by Suits star Patrick J. Adams. In the trailer, Adams plays a priest. Jim holds a gun to his character's head, but we're not quite sure if he ends up killing him.

The film is based on the true story of celebrity animal trainer Dave Pitts, and his TV chimp Spanky who was the star of the traveling show, The Ice Capades. The events of the movie follow Pitts' three-day encounter with Larry Lee Ranes. Pitts was the sole survivor of the Ranes' murderous spree.

He Went That Way

The movie will premiere in cinemas on Jan. 5, 2024 in the U.S. It will be available on-demand on Jan. 12.