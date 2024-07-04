Jacob Fearnley takes on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Fearnley Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fearnley Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee one month ago at the French Open. The initial reaction was that Djokovic, at age 37, would need time to recuperate and would therefore not be able to play at Wimbledon this year. Yet, modern medicine has the ability to get athletes back in shape in ways which did not exist several decades ago. Djokovic was able to practice, then play an exhibition match against Daniil Medvedev, and was then confident enough to enter his name into the Wimbledon main draw. There were no major health setbacks in the days before the tournament started. Djokovic took Centre Court against Vit Kopriva and looked like his normal self. Djokovic dominated Kopriva in an easy straight-set win which establishes him as — if not the favorite — a clear contender for the title. The added advantage Djokovic has is that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are in the other half of the draw, meaning that he won't have to face either man until the final, which also means he only has to go through one of them (at maximum) and not two to lift the trophy at SW19. Djokovic's campaign continues against Jacob Fearnley, a British pro who has absolutely nothing to lose and will have fans supporting him in England.

Here are the Jacob Fearnley-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Jacob Fearnley-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread:

Fearnley +8.5: -122

Djokovic -8.5: -110

Money line

Fearnley: +1600

Djokovic: -4500

To win first set

Fearnley: +540

Djokovic: -800

Total Games In Match

Over 29.5: -120

Under 29.5: -110

Fearnley over 10.5 games: -130

Fearnley under 10.5 games: -104

Djokovic over 18.5 games: -166

Djokovic under 18.5 games: +122

How To Watch Jacob Fearnley vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT

Why Jacob Fearnley Could Cover The Spread

Jacob Fearnley is playing in front of home-nation fans, so the betting markets think that might be good for one or two extra games. The 8.5-game spread means that as long as Fearnley can lose two sets by only two games — 6-4 or 7-5 — he should cover. If he loses 7-5, 6-4, 6-2, he will cover. Djokovic will win 19 games, Fearnley 11, for an eight-game spread. That seems pretty reasonable.

Keep this in mind about Fearnley, too: He has handled match pressure well. He was taken to a marathon tiebreaker in his first-round match. A tiebreaker goes to the first player to reach seven points by a margin of two. Fearnley had several match points but failed to win them. The tiebreaker kept going without anyone winning by that two-point margin. 7-7. 8-8. 9-9. 10-10. 11-11. 12-12. Fearnley could have lost focused, but he stayed with it. He won the tiebreaker 14-12. That moment could really fuel his confidence here against Djokovic.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic dominated his first-round match. The final score was 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. That's 18 games to 5. Djokovic was a 9.5-game favorite and won by 13 games, covering very easily. Now he's an 8.5-game favorite against another comparatively obscure player. Is Jacob Fearnley that good? It doesn't seem like it. Djokovic seems to merit status as a heavier favorite than 8.5 games for this match, so 8.5 games looks like a bargain.

Final Jacob Fearnley-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Djokovic didn't need more than 18 games (three sets won with six games apiece) against Vit Kopriva in his first-round win. Is Jacob Fearnley that much better than Kopriva? We don't think so. You're getting plus money if Djokovic wins with only 18 games. Let's go for it. That's our play here.

Final Jacob Fearnley-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic under 18.5 games