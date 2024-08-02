The New England Patriots will enter the 2024-2025 NFL season without a whole lot of expectations from anyone other than their own fans.

The Patriots do have a dynamic young coach named Jerod Mayo, who could become one of the most brilliant and successful coaches in recent AFC history by the time his career is over and done with in Foxborough, Mass.

Mayo will have a trio of intriguing options to choose from at the quarterback position including Joe Milton, the Tennessee alumnus with a cannon for a right arm who is currently applying the pressure to rookie QB Drake Maye in training camp. In the meantime, a star defender has returned to practice for Coach Mayo's team, calming concerns about his absence from camp in recent weeks.

The third option is Jacoby Brissett, the journeyman quarterback who knows how to run an offense and knows how to carry out a game plan as well as anyone on Coach Mayo's roster.

Jacoby Brissett emerges as contender for Pats job

Brissett is now a force to be reckoned with on the Patriots' roster as the team careens forward, full speed ahead toward what most people expect will be a disastrous season.

Brissett has the steady hand to calm down a franchise that is packed full of young players who haven't quite carved out roles for themselves just yet. He could be just what the doctor ordered for a Patriots team that will have to rely on its defense to win games this season unless the offense somehow pulls more than a few rabbits out of its hat.

Brissett spoke to reporters on Friday during which he revealed the current situation. He shared a confident take on his role as a mentor to the Pats' young players along with a boast about his willingness and aptitude for becoming the team's starter.

“I'm probably the perfect person to mentor these guys in the room, but I'm also the perfect person for this job,” Brissett said, “to start.”

Fans react to Brissett's boast

Brissett threw for 224 yards with the Washington Commanders last season and looked sharp doing it. He completed nearly 80 percent of his passes in limited action on the field.

Fans seem to think Brissett has what it takes to be “the guy” in year one of the Mayo regime.

“Just feels like it's Jacoby Brissett all the way in Week 1,” one fan said.

“Well said. Quality guy to have on your team,” another fan said in response to Brissett's informative update with reporters on the field.

His two best seasons were had in 2019 and 2022, during which he played starters minutes with the Colts and Browns. In 2019 he had a stellar 18 to 6 touchdowns to interceptions ratio. With the Browns, that ratio was 12 to 6, for the former NC State Wolfpack signal calling quarterback.

This season could prove to be the biggest challenge of his career. If Brissett wins the gig over Drake Maye and Joe Milton, he will likely have to face the wrath of angry, non-plussed Patriots fans at some point in time.

That means that Brissett is ready and willing to do everything in his power to lead the franchise forward during what is widely regarded as a dark time. That should count for something in Mayo's book, and likely will going forward.

Don't be surprised if Brissett wins the job outright, with Milton and Maye getting plenty of reps to show what they can do as the long upcoming season begins to progress.