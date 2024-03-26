After a playoff berth seemed certain, the Jacksonville Jaguars completely collapsed down the stretch. The Jaguars were 8-3 heading into Week 13, but five losses in their last six games doomed a team that looked destined to build on last year's playoff victory. With the offseason beginning in Jacksonville, the Jaguars now focus on player acquisitions. They will have the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and several concerns it must address.
The first is the offensive line. Despite having the talented Travis Etienne, the team averaged just 3.6 yards per carry this year — tied for the second-worst in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence was under frequent pressure and was part of the walking wounded by the end of the season. An improved offensive line will keep Trevor Lawrence healthy and open up the offense for the rest of the skill players.
Another area for improvement is the secondary. The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game, and the team's struggles against the pass sorely hurt them during their late-season skid.
While the draft less than a month away, here are a few players the Jaguars should be targeting.
Troy Fautanu (OT), Washington
“The best offensive lineman on the best offensive line in college football” according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Troy Fautanu would be a day-one starter at guard or tackle on the Jacksonville offensive line. Fautanu was All-Pac-12 First Team and Third Team All-American this season on a Washington offensive line that gave up just 11 sacks on the year.
The senior is a fluid and stout pass-protector with a great balance between speed and agility. He also has a nasty streak that teams love. Add in great hands, and Fautanu is a likely first-round pick. The Jaguars struggled to protect Trevor Lawrence last season, and the addition of a top tackle like Fautanu will help keep their franchise quarterback on the field while also opening up much-needed holes in the running game.
Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB), Alabama
A First-Team All-American, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has all the tools to be successful at the next level. McKinstry has the size and physicality to cover bigger receivers as well as the speed and quickness to stay with smaller pass-catchers. As a sophomore last year, the Alabama corner was one of the nation's leaders with 15 passes defended. This season, opponents treated him with more respect and stopped targeting him.
McKinstry excels in man coverage, and that ability to shut down top wideouts makes him a great prospect at the next level. Jacksonville signed corner Ronald Darby but could still use a high-level cove guy on a defense that finished 26th in passing yards allowed in 2023.
Brian Thomas Jr. (WR), LSU
The Jaguars let Calvin Ridley walk in free agency and replaced him with another explosive yet inconsistent wideout in Gabe Davis. Christian Kirk had a solid year for Jacksonville before his injury, but the team still lacks a true number-one wideout.
Brian Thomas Jr. was the number-two wideout at LSU behind Malik Nabers but was just as productive as his counterpart. Thomas finished the year with 68 catches for 1,177 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns. The 6-4 Thomas ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, giving him a lethal combination of size and speed. He also offers great route-running and surprising agility for a player of his size. Brian Thomas Jr. is going anywhere from borderline top-10 to late first round in mock drafts, making should still be on the board for Jacksonville at pick 17.