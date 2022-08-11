The Jacksonville Jaguars had a disastrous season last year which was overshadowed by off-field drama from Head Coach Urban Meyer. The esteemed college coach lasted just 13 games before being fired by the Jaguars. Luckily the franchise appears to have brought in a stabilizing candidate to fill the role by hiring Dough Pederson to right their direction. The former Super Bowl-winning coach is set to put his fingerprints on the franchise and attempt to lead them to success.

Jaguars faithful were provided with the first look into Pederson’s mindset through the release of the first 2022 depth chart. There were not too many surprises and still plenty of time for things to change ahead of the start of the regular season. However, here are the three most notable surprises from Jacksonville’s first depth chart.

3 biggest surprises from Doug Pederson’s first Jaguars depth chart of 2022

Evan Engram TE1

One of the notable additions of the offseason was the free agent signing of Evan Engram for one year and $9 million. The former Giants tight end is a boom-or-bust player who has struggled with drops early on in his career. This scouting report has proven true early on in Jaguars’ camp as he has had some highs and lows to start camp.

This has led some to wonder if Dan Arnold was a legitimate threat for the starting tight end job. The journeyman tight end made an impression with his performance with the Jaguars last season by tallying 28 receptions for 324 yards in just eight games with the team. Arnold has looked the be the more consistent tight end throughout camp but finds himself second on the depth chart.

This should not be a major surprise given how the Jaguars paid Engram with the expectation of him being the starter. The 27-year-old has been heavily criticized for his drops already in camp but also has flashed the big play potential that makes him so appealing. He ultimately will be judged based on the regular season although Jaguars fans certainly hoped he would be running away with the starting role.

Right Tackle Battle

Another position that seems completely up for grabs is at right tackle. For the moment, Jawaan Taylor holds the starting role although a hamstring injury has kept him out for a notable portion of training camp. Taylor has been the primary starter in Jacksonville for the past three seasons and has been a model of durability.

However, the 24-year-old has been challenged by Walker Little who was a second-round pick in 2021 and is back for his second season with the franchise. He has had a string of impressive practices in Taylor’s absence and looks set to challenge for the starting role. Doug Pederson has been hesitant to name either one as a starter yet and it is clear this battle is not over. Jawaan Taylor must focus on getting fully healthy and bring his best effort to the practice field. The depth chart shows that he is holding the edge, but it is no longer the certainty it once was.

James Robinson the Featured Back?

The biggest surprise on the depth chart comes at the running back position. As things currently stand, James Robinson holds the starting role with Travis Etienne as backup and Snoop Conner as the third-string. Robinson has yet to practice during training camp as he recovers from his Achilles injury. He has impressed greatly in his two seasons as the primary running back. Robinson’s ability as a pass catcher and running out of the backfield makes him a major reason for the team’s optimism surrounding him.

However, Travis Etienne has looked to be one of the most impressive players on the roster early on in training camp. The Clemson product was selected with the 25th overall pick in last year’s draft but was ruled out for the season following the second preseason game. Etienne suffered a significant tear in the lisfrac zone of his foot which placed him on the season-ending injured reserve. Etienne has some of the most hype surrounding him of any player across the league and is set to have a full season to show what he can do. It should not be ruled out him climbing to the top running back spot when everything is said and done.

It also is worth noting that Snoop Conner climbed to third on the depth chart ahead of Ryquell Armstead and Mehki Sargent. Conner was drafted in the fifth round of this year’s draft. The competition among running backs is a positive sign for the franchise. Both Robinson and Etienne are sure to play a major role in the Jaguars’ offense this year and have a real argument for being the top two weapons that Trevor Lawrence has to work with.