Not many teams have higher expectations than the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, but after a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jags have some work to do offensively.

Jacksonville was held to nine points and less than 300 yards of total offense against Kansas City. They had no such game like that last season and only three games with under 300 yards of offense.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson urged his offense to find another gear this week.

“I know it’s early, but we’re running out of the early excuse a little bit,” Pederson said, via Adam Stites. “We need to get it addressed pretty quick. … It’s got to be a now mentality, obviously we got to continue to work to improve.”

Despite running the same amount of plays and achieving one less first down than the Chiefs, the Jaguars couldn’t muster much up offensively. Jacksonville had just three red-zone possessions, one of which came after a muffed punt by Kansas City. The three possessions resulted in two field goals for six points.

The names on the Jaguars offense alone should generate plenty of points. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was an MVP candidate before the season began and wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk are quickly becoming one of the best pass-catching duos in the league.

The Jaguars likely won’t have many more games as they did on Sunday for the rest of the season. Doug Pederson is a good offensive coach and Jacksonville is too talented on offense to score single digits regularly.