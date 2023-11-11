Here are our four bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 matchup of the 2023 season.

We have a Jacksonville Jaguars Week 10 game scheduled against the San Francisco 49ers. After a 1-2 start to the season, the Jaguars have bounced back in a big way, sitting atop the AFC South. In Week 8, they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10, and now they are looking to continue their winning ways against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. As the Jaguars prepare to face the 49ers, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Jacksonville.

Jaguars Won in Week 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a strong start to their 2022 season, with a 6-2 record so far. In Week 8, they won against the Steelers for their fifth straight W. Under the leadership of head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' offense has been performing well this season. They have ranked 10th in scoring offense in 2023 with 24.1 points per game. The team has also been successful in their division, with a 4-2 record against their AFC South opponents. Overall, the Jaguars have been performing well this season and will look to continue their success as the season progresses.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 10 matchup.

Lawrence Lucks Out

Despite nursing a knee injury, Trevor Lawrence managed to complete 24 of 32 passes for 292 yards. That's along with one touchdown and one interception in the Week 8 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. In the first quarter, with Jacksonville leading 6-0 and hungry for more points, Lawrence threw an interception in the end zone. His lone touchdown pass of the day, a 56-yard connection with Travis Etienne in the third quarter, finally got the offense on the scoreboard. Lawrence currently holds a 9:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That's a drop from his 25:8 ratio last season. He narrowly missed his second 300-yard performance of 2023, coming up just eight yards short, having achieved that feat four times in 2022. He should do better here. We have him going past 300 yards with no picks against the 49ers.

Excellent Etienne

RB Travis Etienne had an outstanding game in Week 8. He rushed 24 times for 79 yards, catching three of six targets for 70 yards. He even ran in a two-point conversion. In the third quarter, he secured his first career receiving touchdown with a 56-yard catch, immediately following it up with a two-point conversion run. There was a brief moment of concern when Etienne left the game to be evaluated for an ankle injury, but he returned with impressive productivity. He established a new career high in receiving yards and would have surpassed 80 rushing yards for the third time this season if not for a few negative rushing plays in Jacksonville's final possession. It appears his ankle injury won't significantly affect his availability moving forward. This is particularly due to their Week 9 bye providing extra rest before their matchup against the 49ers.

Ridley Rocks It

Calvin Ridley delivered a commendable performance by securing six out of his ten targets for 83 yards in their Week 8 victory against the Steelers. He shared the team's highest number of targets with Evan Engram, although he fell just short of Engram's total yardage. In his three most impressive games, which include this one, Ridley has amassed 21 receptions, 306 yards, and one touchdown from 29 targets. However, in five other games, he has only managed 12 catches, 145 yards, and one touchdown from the same number of targets. As the Jacksonville team approaches Week 10 following their bye week, Ridley presents himself as a player with substantial upside but a relatively lower floor.

The Jaguars' primary objective is to provide protection for Lawrence against the formidable Niners' pass rush and to establish a connection with Ridley down the field. We expect that Jacksonville will implement new strategies to optimize Ridley's potential, given the success of previous receivers against them.

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley working with Chad Hall during the early parts of practice today. pic.twitter.com/ngJ7TE7GvH — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) November 9, 2023

Jaguars Fall Short

Jacksonville has displayed the potential of their young team with a five-game winning streak, positioning them near the top of the AFC. All aspects of their game have been sharp, and they appear to be strong contenders for another division title and a serious playoff run. Predicting the outcome of this game is a challenging task, as the 49ers have been struggling and dealing with injuries. If Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams return, San Francisco becomes a formidable opponent. Both teams are well-rested coming off their byes, but the advantage might be with Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff. They are expected to have a well-thought-out game plan. Despite this, the Niners have shown vulnerabilities in their secondary, which Trevor Lawrence can exploit. In reality, this game could go either way, but we have the Jaguars falling just short.

Looking Ahead

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, the stage is set for a thrilling matchup. Our bold predictions suggest the potential for standout performances from key players like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Calvin Ridley. The Jaguars have shown considerable promise with their recent winning streak. Their ambitions for a division title and a deep playoff run are within reach. However, facing a resurgent Niners team, the outcome remains uncertain, with both sides coming off a bye week. The game could swing in either direction, making it a must-watch contest for football enthusiasts eager to witness the unpredictable twists and turns of the NFL season.