Trevor Lawrence played through a knee injury in the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the New Orleans Saints last week, and wore a knee brace during the game. Heading into this week's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Trevor Lawrence elaborated on what it was like playing with the knee brace, and whether or not he will wear it for the future.

“It's a little uncomfortable just wearing it, because you're not used to it,” Lawrence said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But it didn't look too bad. I didn't think it hindered my ability to move too much. I felt pretty good. So, it went well and you'll see it again this week.”

Lawrence was happy to be able to play and deliver a win for the Jaguars against the Saints, but does not want all of the attention on that.

“I think just doing my job, really, is what it is,” Lawrence said, according to Simmons. “I don't want to take all the attention away from other guys who are playing banged-up, too. So, it's not just about me. It's about the team. And I think that's what is the thought process with all of us, whether you're playing through injury or whatever it may be. There's a lot of guys that do that on our team and on every other team each week. So that's not necessarily the most uncommon thing, but it does feel good to be able to deliver when you need to and play well for your team and all those things.”

Lawrence did go on to say that he was not at full health ahead of the game against the Saints.

“Of course, it's not perfect — I don't feel like I had my best game by any means on Thursday,” Lawrence said, according to Simmons. “But to be able to do the things I needed to do to help us win, and it was a full-team effort, it was a good feeling for sure.”

It will be interesting to see how Lawrence and the Jaguars fare against a tough Steelers defense on Sunday.