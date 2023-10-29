The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled to find their footing on offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Things would get much trickier for the Jaguars should running back Travis Etienne be forced to miss time.

Etienne was forced from the game due to an ankle injury, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, he was quickly able to overcome in and made his return to the field for the Jaguars, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

While Etienne leaving the game might've scared Jaguars fans, it didn't take long to prove the injury was nothing more than just a scare. Shortly after returning to the game, Etienne caught a 56-yard touchdown pass that put Jacksonville up 17-3.

TRAVIS ETIENNE JR. 🔥 Four consecutive weeks of 20+ fantasy pts 🤯pic.twitter.com/S5WmdlETR9 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 29, 2023

Prior to that touchdown, Jacksonville was in a defensive-minded battle with the Steelers. Neither time had been able to find the end zone in the low-scoring affair. With his big play ability, Etienne was able to break the game wide open. The Jaguars are hoping that spark rallies the team for the remainder of their Week 8 contest.

Should Jacksonville take down the Steelers, they would move to 5-2 on the year and further strengthen their lead in the NFC South. Etienne has played a major role in that success. Heading in Week 7, he had run for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. He added another 196 yards through the air.

The Jaguars were looking for a big play to extend their lead against the Steelers. They called on their biggest playmaker in Travis Etienne. As he got into the endzone, even he has forgetting he dealt with a worrisome ankle injury just minutes prior.