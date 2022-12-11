By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski sparked outrage from Dallas Cowboys fans after his rather disrespectful comments to America’s Team.

During his latest appearance on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski shared his belief that the Cowboys might be “pretenders” despite beating the Minnesota Vikings recently. Th ex-New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end noted that the Vikings still have a better record and that Dallas’ recent postseason history doesn’t raise much hopes up.

“They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys. And are the Cowboys contenders or pretenders? History states that they are pretenders!” Gronkowski emphatically said.

Rob Gronkowski apparently doesn’t believe in the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/rByOxxbVvL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022

Sure enough, it didn’t sit well with a lot of Cowboys fans, who were quick to remind Rob Gronkowski how the Cowboys just destroyed the Vikings 40-3 in Week 11.

“How he gonna say Vikings had a better record but we beat their asses like fool we get it you don’t like the Cowboys but Cowboys clobbered them,” one commenter said.

Another Dallas faithful shared, “Rob’s brain has already wiped the memory of that Vikings game from his head.”

“Cowboys literally beat the Vikings 40-3 this year??? LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO what is Gronk on about” a third Twitter user said.

To be fair to the fans, Gronkowski had it coming when he criticized the Cowboys while hyping the Vikings. It’s just hard to do that with the way Minnesota played against Dallas in their recent meeting.

Of course he does make a point about Dallas and its players needing to prove themselves before people can believe in them again. That’s understandable. But he could have definitely picked a different team to hype up than the Vikings.

Dak Prescott and co. beat the Houston Texans in Week 14 for their fourth straight victory. Maybe they’ll get even more motivated after hearing Gronk’s comments about them.