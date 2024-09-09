Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that cornerback Tyson Campbell suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and is going to miss some time, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Doug Pederson and the Jaguars said they will not put an exact timetable on his return. It does seem that Tyson Campbell will miss games for Jacksonville, and it does not get any easier for them in the coming weeks, as they are set to play some tough AFC foes.

Campbell inked a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Jaguars this offseason, and the contract made him the highest-paid player at cornerback who has never made the Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro honors. Still, he is an important part of Jacksonville's defense.

With Campbell likely missing some time, players like Ronald Darby, D'Antre Prince and Terrell Edmunds will have to step up at that position. Safeties Darnell Savage and Andre Cisco could help with bracket coverages as well while Campbell is out. Pass rushers like Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead will need to step up as well to take some pressure off of the secondary.

It will be worth monitoring reports on Campbell's status throughout the week to get a feel for how much time he could miss.

Jaguars looking to rebound from Week 1 loss

The Jaguars were in the lead and in control for much of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Jacksonville is looking to bounce back this year after a disappointing showing in 2023, when the team was favored to win the division and ended up missing the playoffs. It was encouraging to some level that the Jaguars were able to contend with a team like the Dolphins, but moral victories will not be tolerated much longer.

It does not get much easier for the Jaguars, as the next four games are against talented squads in the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The Browns could be beatable, as they struggled against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, especially on offense. However, Cleveland's defense is very talented.

These next four games could determine whether or not the Jaguars will be in the playoff picture down the stretch this season. They will have to pick up some wins without Campbell on the back end of the defense.